PMRF Highlight Video

Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Hawaii, is the world's largest instrumented multi-domain range, capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air, and space operations simultaneously. Located in southwestern Kauai, PMRF supports the warfighter with testing, training and innovation. With over 1,100 square miles of instrumented underwater range and over 42,000 square miles of controlled airspace, PMRF supports training events that vary from small, single-unit exercises to large-scale, multinational exercises like Rim of the Pacific, RIMPAC. While completing military operations, PMRF places high importance on the preservation of environmental, cultural and natural resources. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)