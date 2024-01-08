Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMRF Highlight Video

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Hawaii, is the world's largest instrumented multi-domain range, capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air, and space operations simultaneously. Located in southwestern Kauai, PMRF supports the warfighter with testing, training and innovation. With over 1,100 square miles of instrumented underwater range and over 42,000 square miles of controlled airspace, PMRF supports training events that vary from small, single-unit exercises to large-scale, multinational exercises like Rim of the Pacific, RIMPAC. While completing military operations, PMRF places high importance on the preservation of environmental, cultural and natural resources. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 19:42
    Category: Video Productions
    TAGS

    Operations
    Culture
    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy
    Hawaii
    PMRF

