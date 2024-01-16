Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-60 ADA BN perform load vehicles on C-17 for exercise

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery Regiment load various military vehicles into a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 in preparation for an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) at the National Training Center (NTC).

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 08:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910558
    VIRIN: 240110-A-NR812-1001
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_110082457
    Length: 00:12:57
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-60 ADA BN perform load vehicles on C-17 for exercise, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    FORSCOM
    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Deployment Readiness Exercise
    Army Readiness

