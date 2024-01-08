Explore Bellows Air Force Station's campground in Oahu, Hawaii, a former WWII airfield now serving as a military training and recreation area. Footage captured in 2023 features ocean views, cabins, and other nature on the ground. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 17:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910552
|VIRIN:
|231231-F-PA224-8004
|Filename:
|DOD_110082322
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|OAHU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2023 B-Roll: Bellows Air Force Station Campground, by A1C Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT