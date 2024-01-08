Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 B-Roll: Bellows Air Force Station Campground

    OAHU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Explore Bellows Air Force Station's campground in Oahu, Hawaii, a former WWII airfield now serving as a military training and recreation area. Footage captured in 2023 features ocean views, cabins, and other nature on the ground. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 17:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910552
    VIRIN: 231231-F-PA224-8004
    Filename: DOD_110082322
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: OAHU, HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 B-Roll: Bellows Air Force Station Campground, by A1C Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    recreation
    Oahu
    2023
    B-Roll
    Bellows Air Force Station

