    2024 Fort McCoy observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Part IV

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives his presentation Jan. 16, 2024, during the 2024 Fort McCoy Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service observance at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 2024 theme of the observance was "Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On, Not A Day Off!" Dozens of community members attended the event. A video about Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech “I’ve Been to the Mountain Top” was also shown. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 17:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910551
    VIRIN: 240116-A-OK556-6861
    Filename: DOD_110082318
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army observances
    MLK Jr. Day of Service
    Fort McCoy Equal Oppotunity

