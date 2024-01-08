Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Fort McCoy observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Part II

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Amy Noble with the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office provides opening words Jan. 16, 2024, during the Fort McCoy observance of the 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy. Noble provided the opening prayer and words of encouragement. The 2024 theme of the observance was "Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On, Not A Day Off!" Dozens of community members attended the event. The Fort McCoy Garrison commander also gave a presentation and a video about Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech “I’ve Been to the Mountain Top” was also shown. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 16:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910547
    VIRIN: 240116-A-OK556-2336
    Filename: DOD_110082264
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army observances
    MLK Jr. Day of Service
    Fort McCoy Equal Oppotunity

