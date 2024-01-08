2024 Fort McCoy observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Part II

Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Amy Noble with the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office provides opening words Jan. 16, 2024, during the Fort McCoy observance of the 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy. Noble provided the opening prayer and words of encouragement. The 2024 theme of the observance was "Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On, Not A Day Off!" Dozens of community members attended the event. The Fort McCoy Garrison commander also gave a presentation and a video about Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech “I’ve Been to the Mountain Top” was also shown. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 16:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910547
|VIRIN:
|240116-A-OK556-2336
|Filename:
|DOD_110082264
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
