    Vandenberg Supports U.S. Army Reserve, California Air National Guard in Parachute Operation

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    The Vandenberg range supports many training operations, to include a bi-monthly parachute training conducted by the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, stationed at Joint Force Training Base Los Alamitos, Calif. (U.S. Space Force Video by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi and Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 12:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910534
    VIRIN: 240111-F-HB409-1001
    Filename: DOD_110081950
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Supports U.S. Army Reserve, California Air National Guard in Parachute Operation, by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Vandenberg
    Army Reserve
    USAF
    USSF

