The Vandenberg range supports many training operations, to include a bi-monthly parachute training conducted by the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, stationed at Joint Force Training Base Los Alamitos, Calif. (U.S. Space Force Video by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi and Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 12:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910534
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-HB409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110081950
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Vandenberg Supports U.S. Army Reserve, California Air National Guard in Parachute Operation, by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT