OPSEC: Think before you post

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910530" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

January is National Operations Security (OPSEC) Awareness Month.



Ralph Saorrono, U.S. Security Assistance Command security specialist, speaks about the importance of OPSEC in your personal and social lives.



OPSEC Awareness Month also underscores government requirements that support the establishment, implementation, and standardization of OPSEC programs.



Protecting critical and sensitive information is essential to protecting the success of our missions, and to protecting the lives of U.S. service members, DOD employees, contractors, and family members.



OPSEC is everyone’s responsibility.