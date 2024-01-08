OPSEC: Think before you post

January is National Operations Security (OPSEC) Awareness Month.
Ralph Saorrono, U.S. Security Assistance Command security specialist, speaks about the importance of OPSEC in your personal and social lives.
OPSEC Awareness Month also underscores government requirements that support the establishment, implementation, and standardization of OPSEC programs.
Protecting critical and sensitive information is essential to protecting the success of our missions, and to protecting the lives of U.S. service members, DOD employees, contractors, and family members.
OPSEC is everyone’s responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 11:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910530
|VIRIN:
|240116-A-IK167-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110081868
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
