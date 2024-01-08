Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Soldier their New Year’s Resolutions and shoutouts

    RUKLA, LITHUANIA

    01.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S., Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade’s Task Force Provider, deployed to Europe, share their New Year’s Resolution for this upcoming year and give a shoutout to their families in Rukla, Lithuania, Jan. 11, 2023. The 3rd DSB is currently deployed as part of a rotation of forces providing command, control, and support to units supporting multinational training and operations across more than 13 European countries. These units are building interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and regional security partners and deterring aggression on NATO’s eastern flank.
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Lee Williams, a Marion, Alabama native, a Soldier assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives his New Year’s Resolution.
    U.S. Army Sgt. William Kelly, a Bridgeport, Connecticut native, a Soldier assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives his shoutout to his family.
    U.S. Army Spc. Miguel Palma San Jan Puerto Rico native, a Soldier assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives his New Year’s Resolution.
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Julian Corrales, a Palm Coast, Florida native, a Soldier assigned to the 606th Movement Control Team, gives his New Year’s Resolution.
    U.S. Army Spc. Lauren Gordan, a Birmingham, Alabama native, a Soldier assigned to the 606th Movement Control Team, gives her mother a shoutout.
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Felamdo, Tulsa, Oklahoma native, a Soldier assigned to the 606th Movement Control Team, gives his New Year’s Resolution.
    U.S. Army Sgt. Damarcus Gilbert, a Warren, Arkansas, a Soldier assigned to the 606th Movement Control Team, gives his family and friends a shoutout.
    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Phaleal Taing, a New Hampshire native, a Soldier assigned to the 606th Movement Control Team, gives his family and friends a shoutout.

    Date Posted: 01.16.2024
    This work, Sustainment Soldier their New Year’s Resolutions and shoutouts, by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

