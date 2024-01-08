NETCOM continues digital modernization efforts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



TYSONS CORNER, Va.— The U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) is a two-star operational command with global responsibilities that is in competition, crisis and conflict 24/7/365. As an organization, NETCOM’s mission continues to help shape the Army of 2030 and leads the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Zero Trust efforts by implementing user-friendly and secure collaborative platforms like Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) in support of the Army’s Digital Transformation Strategy.



Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank, Commanding General, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, was guest the speaker for industry insiders and information technology subject matter experts during the Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association Northern Virginia Chapter's Army Information Technology Day Jan.11.



In support of the Army's modernization efforts and the Remote Capable Workforce program, full access to the Army desktop and Army 365 tools and data is now available through the AVD service. Today, over 45,000 Army personnel have signed up for the service, and the Army's Enterprise AVD is now in the top 10 for monthly usage globally, including the commercial sector.



For more information or to sign up, visit the link below from your common access card-equipped device: https://go.mil/ArmyAVD