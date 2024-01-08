Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs 1 from oil tanker 10 miles off Galveston, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew hoists 1 person from a supply vessel January 13, 2024, offshore Galveston, Texas. He was transferred to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Houston)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 21:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910493
    VIRIN: 240113-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110081472
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs 1 from oil tanker 10 miles off Galveston, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Coast guard
    dolphin

