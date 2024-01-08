Coast Guard medevacs 1 from oil tanker 10 miles off Galveston, Texas

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew hoists 1 person from a supply vessel January 13, 2024, offshore Galveston, Texas. He was transferred to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2024 21:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910493
|VIRIN:
|240113-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110081472
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
