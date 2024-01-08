Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lost IDs at Camp Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.10.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Sgt. Shane Gooden, broadcaster at American Forces Network, simulates finding and returning a lost ID on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Jan. 10, 2024. Lost IDs can be safely returned to U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Provost Marshals Office. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 20:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910486
    VIRIN: 240111-F-WM701-1001
    Filename: DOD_110081431
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    AFN
    Humphreys
    Lost CAC
    LOST ID
    USINOPACOM

