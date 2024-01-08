Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Large-Scale Long-Range Air Assault, Alexandria, LA.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALEXANDRIA, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2024

    Video by Spc. Beverly Roche 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from 2nd Brigade Combat Team and the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct sling load operations at Alexandria International Airport in Alexandria, LA, on Jan. 14, 2024, during a Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault into the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, LA. This exercise is designed to test and strengthen the unit's readiness. Close to 80 U.S. Army helicopters from Fort Campbell, KY, will stop at several locations throughout the flight path to refuel and resupply before they assault into the training objectives at Fort Johnson, LA. There are forward arming and refueling points (FARP) located at four cities: Millington, TN, Oxford, MS, Monroe, LA, and Alexandria, LA.


    Interviewees:
    1. Spc. Michaels Varning, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team "Strike", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    2. Sgt. Anthony Reaves, 526th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team "Strike", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    3. Spc. Brian Closen, 526th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team "Strike", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 19:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910485
    VIRIN: 240114-A-OQ825-3000
    Filename: DOD_110081430
    Length: 00:08:10
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Large-Scale Long-Range Air Assault, Alexandria, LA., by SPC Beverly Roche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    Alexandria International Airport
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    LLAASLT
    2nd Brigade Combat Team "STRIKE"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT