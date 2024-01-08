Large-Scale Long-Range Air Assault, Alexandria, LA.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 2nd Brigade Combat Team and the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct sling load operations at Alexandria International Airport in Alexandria, LA, on Jan. 14, 2024, during a Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault into the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, LA. This exercise is designed to test and strengthen the unit's readiness. Close to 80 U.S. Army helicopters from Fort Campbell, KY, will stop at several locations throughout the flight path to refuel and resupply before they assault into the training objectives at Fort Johnson, LA. There are forward arming and refueling points (FARP) located at four cities: Millington, TN, Oxford, MS, Monroe, LA, and Alexandria, LA.





Interviewees:

1. Spc. Michaels Varning, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team "Strike", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

2. Sgt. Anthony Reaves, 526th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team "Strike", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

3. Spc. Brian Closen, 526th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team "Strike", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)