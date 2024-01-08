Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Airborne Division "Air Assault" executes Large-Scale Long-Range Air Assault Training at Millington-Memphis Airport

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from the 96th Aviation Support Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), establish a forward arming and refueling point F.A.R.P) at the Millington-Memphis Airport to conduct refueling and resupply on January 13, 2024, during a Large-Scale Long-Range Air Assault into the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, LA. This exercise is intended to test and strengthen the unit's readiness. Close to 80 U.S. Army helicopters from Fort Campbell, KY, will stop at several locations throughout the flight path to refuel and resupply before they assault onto the training objectives at Fort Johnson, LA. There are four forward arming and refueling points (FARP): Millington, TN, Oxford, MS, Monroe, LA, and Alexandria, LA.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 13:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910472
    VIRIN: 240113-A-MJ406-1299
    PIN: 101101
    Filename: DOD_110081084
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Division "Air Assault" executes Large-Scale Long-Range Air Assault Training at Millington-Memphis Airport, by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #LLAASLT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT