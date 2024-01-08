101st Airborne Division "Air Assault" executes Large-Scale Long-Range Air Assault Training at Millington-Memphis Airport

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910472" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 96th Aviation Support Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), establish a forward arming and refueling point F.A.R.P) at the Millington-Memphis Airport to conduct refueling and resupply on January 13, 2024, during a Large-Scale Long-Range Air Assault into the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, LA. This exercise is intended to test and strengthen the unit's readiness. Close to 80 U.S. Army helicopters from Fort Campbell, KY, will stop at several locations throughout the flight path to refuel and resupply before they assault onto the training objectives at Fort Johnson, LA. There are four forward arming and refueling points (FARP): Millington, TN, Oxford, MS, Monroe, LA, and Alexandria, LA.