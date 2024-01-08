A-Roll: Task Force Marne M1A3 Abrams tank crews conduct live-fire exercise in Lithuania

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joseph Lee, a platoon sergeant with Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, gives an interview about a platoon live-fire exercise at Camp Herkus, Lithuania, Jan. 14, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Soliday)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2024 14:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|910468
|VIRIN:
|240114-Z-JS531-1093
|Filename:
|DOD_110080831
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
