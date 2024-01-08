Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Marne M1A3 Abrams tank crews conduct live-fire exercise in Lithuania

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    01.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Alex Soliday 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a platoon live-fire exercise at Camp Herkus, Lithuania, Jan. 14, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.14.2024 14:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910464
    VIRIN: 240114-Z-JS531-1089
    Filename: DOD_110080827
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

