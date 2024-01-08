Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) prepare to conduct a Large-Scale Long-Range Air Assault into the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, LA.. This is a pre-scheduled readiness exercise that has been planned for several months and is intended to test and strengthen our unit’s readiness. Close to 80 Army helicopters from Fort Campbell, KY, will stop at several locations throughout the flight path to refuel and resupply before they assault onto training objectives at Fort Johnson, LA. There will be three primary stops for refuel and resupply: Millington, TN, Monroe, MS, and Oxford, LA.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2024 22:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910463
|VIRIN:
|240113-A-ED313-1234
|Filename:
|DOD_110080737
|Length:
|00:07:56
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Large-Scale Long-Range Air Assault, by SFC Joshua Tverberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
