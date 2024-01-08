Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Large-Scale Long-Range Air Assault

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Tverberg 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) prepare to conduct a Large-Scale Long-Range Air Assault into the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, LA.. This is a pre-scheduled readiness exercise that has been planned for several months and is intended to test and strengthen our unit’s readiness. Close to 80 Army helicopters from Fort Campbell, KY, will stop at several locations throughout the flight path to refuel and resupply before they assault onto training objectives at Fort Johnson, LA. There will be three primary stops for refuel and resupply: Millington, TN, Monroe, MS, and Oxford, LA.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.13.2024 22:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910463
    VIRIN: 240113-A-ED313-1234
    Filename: DOD_110080737
    Length: 00:07:56
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    TAGS

    Chinook
    blackhawk
    LLAASLT
    101st (AASLT)

