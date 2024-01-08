Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE paves way to temporary debris storage site

    UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers quality assurance supervisor, Chris Poth, who is deployed to Maui for the Hawaii Wildfires recovery mission, explains why a paved road is necessary to deliver debris to the Temporary Debris Storage site on Maui, and why scales are being installed to weigh delivery vehicles during the mission. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned mission, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Maui County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the August 2023 wildfires.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 18:26
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE paves way to temporary debris storage site, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

