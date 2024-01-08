USACE paves way to temporary debris storage site

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers quality assurance supervisor, Chris Poth, who is deployed to Maui for the Hawaii Wildfires recovery mission, explains why a paved road is necessary to deliver debris to the Temporary Debris Storage site on Maui, and why scales are being installed to weigh delivery vehicles during the mission. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned mission, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Maui County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the August 2023 wildfires.