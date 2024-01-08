Joint Force Command Norfolk, U.S. 2nd Fleet Change of Command

Vice Adm. Doug Perry assumed leadership from Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer for Joint Force Command Norfolk, U.S. 2nd Fleet and the Combined Joint Operations from the Sea – Centre of Excellence during a change of command ceremony aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Distinguished guests, including Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and General Christopher G. Cavoli, delivered remarks on the ceremony's significance and the U.S. 2nd Fleet's role in employing maritime forces in the Atlantic and Arctic. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)
