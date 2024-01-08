Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Force Command Norfolk, U.S. 2nd Fleet Change of Command

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kris Lindstrom 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Vice Adm. Doug Perry assumed leadership from Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer for Joint Force Command Norfolk, U.S. 2nd Fleet and the Combined Joint Operations from the Sea – Centre of Excellence during a change of command ceremony aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Distinguished guests, including Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and General Christopher G. Cavoli, delivered remarks on the ceremony's significance and the U.S. 2nd Fleet's role in employing maritime forces in the Atlantic and Arctic. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.13.2024 11:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910456
    VIRIN: 240112-N-GN619-1001
    Filename: DOD_110080611
    Length: 01:30:21
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Force Command Norfolk, U.S. 2nd Fleet Change of Command, by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    Change of Command
    Joint Force Command Norfolk
    Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer
    Vice Adm. Douglas Perry

