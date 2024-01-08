Joint Force Command Norfolk, U.S. 2nd Fleet Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910456" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Vice Adm. Doug Perry assumed leadership from Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer for Joint Force Command Norfolk, U.S. 2nd Fleet and the Combined Joint Operations from the Sea – Centre of Excellence during a change of command ceremony aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Distinguished guests, including Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and General Christopher G. Cavoli, delivered remarks on the ceremony's significance and the U.S. 2nd Fleet's role in employing maritime forces in the Atlantic and Arctic. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)