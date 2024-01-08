Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Celebrates MLK Day 2024

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed's leadership speak to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., Jan. 12, 2024 as part of MLK Day celebrations. MLK Day is a federal holiday in the United States marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 16:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 910425
    VIRIN: 240112-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110080231
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US

    Walter Reed
    MLK

