Walter Reed's leadership speak to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., Jan. 12, 2024 as part of MLK Day celebrations. MLK Day is a federal holiday in the United States marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 16:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|910425
|VIRIN:
|240112-D-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110080231
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Walter Reed Celebrates MLK Day 2024, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
