Texas National Guard Brush Team Apprehends Illegal Immigrants

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910397" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Specialist Kyle Reimer, a team leader for Alpha Company, Task Force Center, on Operation Lone Star, describes one night's activities when his team assisted in apprehending a group of illegal immigrants shortly after they crossed the Rio Grande River near Laredo, Texas, June 30, 2023. Soldiers on Operation Lone Star assist local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to detect, deter, and interdict illegal immigration along the southern border, protecting the citizens and communities of Texas from the harmful effects of cartel activity, human smuggling, and drug trafficking. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)