Specialist Kyle Reimer, a team leader for Alpha Company, Task Force Center, on Operation Lone Star, describes one night's activities when his team assisted in apprehending a group of illegal immigrants shortly after they crossed the Rio Grande River near Laredo, Texas, June 30, 2023. Soldiers on Operation Lone Star assist local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to detect, deter, and interdict illegal immigration along the southern border, protecting the citizens and communities of Texas from the harmful effects of cartel activity, human smuggling, and drug trafficking. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 15:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910397
|VIRIN:
|230705-Z-WV576-7630
|Filename:
|DOD_110079962
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|TX, US
This work, Texas National Guard Brush Team Apprehends Illegal Immigrants, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS
