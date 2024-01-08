Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas National Guard Brush Team Apprehends Illegal Immigrants

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Specialist Kyle Reimer, a team leader for Alpha Company, Task Force Center, on Operation Lone Star, describes one night's activities when his team assisted in apprehending a group of illegal immigrants shortly after they crossed the Rio Grande River near Laredo, Texas, June 30, 2023. Soldiers on Operation Lone Star assist local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to detect, deter, and interdict illegal immigration along the southern border, protecting the citizens and communities of Texas from the harmful effects of cartel activity, human smuggling, and drug trafficking. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 15:10
    Location: TX, US

