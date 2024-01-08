Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OTC supports U.S. Army Soldiers with the best battlefield equipment possible through operational testing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Video by Tad Browning 

    U.S. Army Operational Test Command

    Narrated and produced by OTC Lead Audiovisual Production Specialist Tad Browning.


    OTC’s mission is to conduct independent operational tests of new and emerging technologies that will improves Soldier’s capabilities on the modern-day battlefield.
    OTC tests in realistic operational environments to ensure the items being tested are effective, suitable, and survivable.
    OTC enables decision makers at the highest level to plan ahead and map out the Army’s future.
    OTC is the final check.
    “Truth in Testing!”

    Release: U.S. Army Operational Test Command Public Affairs

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 14:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910393
    VIRIN: 240112-D-IP572-1975
    Filename: DOD_110079945
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OTC supports U.S. Army Soldiers with the best battlefield equipment possible through operational testing, by Tad Browning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    Army
    Modernization
    Army equipment
    Testing/Limited Use

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT