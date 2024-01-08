Texas National Guard Brush Teams

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910387" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Zavala, a team leader for Bravo Company in Task Force Center on Operation Lone Star, describes a typical night patrolling the southern border near Laredo, Texas, October 12, 2023. The Brush Teams in Task Force Center patrol the front lines and deter illegal immigration with their presence while they assist their law enforcement partners in apprehending illegal immigrants, human smugglers, and drug traffickers. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)