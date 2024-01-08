Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Texas National Guard Brush Teams

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Zavala, a team leader for Bravo Company in Task Force Center on Operation Lone Star, describes a typical night patrolling the southern border near Laredo, Texas, October 12, 2023. The Brush Teams in Task Force Center patrol the front lines and deter illegal immigration with their presence while they assist their law enforcement partners in apprehending illegal immigrants, human smugglers, and drug traffickers. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 14:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910387
    VIRIN: 231018-Z-WV576-4172
    Filename: DOD_110079815
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas National Guard Brush Teams, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Security

    TAGS

    Texas Army National Guard
    Operation Lone Star
    Border Security and Stability Operations
    Security & Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT