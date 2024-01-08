Sgt. Zavala, a team leader for Bravo Company in Task Force Center on Operation Lone Star, describes a typical night patrolling the southern border near Laredo, Texas, October 12, 2023. The Brush Teams in Task Force Center patrol the front lines and deter illegal immigration with their presence while they assist their law enforcement partners in apprehending illegal immigrants, human smugglers, and drug traffickers. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 14:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910387
|VIRIN:
|231018-Z-WV576-4172
|Filename:
|DOD_110079815
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas National Guard Brush Teams, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
