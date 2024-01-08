Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SARC | Stalker Awareness Month

    MOODY AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Sexual Assault Response Coordinator and Victim Advocates at Moody Air Force Base speak about key signs of stalking behavior, steps to protect themselves from stalkers and resources available.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 13:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910385
    VIRIN: 240108-F-JS667-6426
    Filename: DOD_110079804
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SARC | Stalker Awareness Month, by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Moody AFB
    SARC
    Air Force
    stalking
    23rd Wing

