National Guard Engineers on the front lines

Texas National Guard Engineers from Task Force East lay concertina wire outside the Rio Grande Valley University of Texas campus near the Texas-US Border. Texas National Guard’s participation in Operation Lone Star, partners service members with Texas Department of Public Safety and other state and federal agencies specifically to stop criminal crossings into the US.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 12:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910371
|VIRIN:
|230405-Z-WV576-4415
|Filename:
|DOD_110079745
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
