    National Guard Engineers on the front lines

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Texas National Guard Engineers from Task Force East lay concertina wire outside the Rio Grande Valley University of Texas campus near the Texas-US Border. Texas National Guard’s participation in Operation Lone Star, partners service members with Texas Department of Public Safety and other state and federal agencies specifically to stop criminal crossings into the US.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 12:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910371
    VIRIN: 230405-Z-WV576-4415
    Filename: DOD_110079745
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Engineers on the front lines, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

