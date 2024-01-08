As Women's History Month comes to a close, we recognize the women of the Texas National Guard serving on the Texas-Mexico border region. (Texas Army National Guard video Produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 12:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910365
|VIRIN:
|230329-Z-WV576-5962
|Filename:
|DOD_110079737
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Lone Star Women's History Month 2023, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women's History Month
LEAVE A COMMENT