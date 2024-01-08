Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Lone Star Women's History Month 2023

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    As Women's History Month comes to a close, we recognize the women of the Texas National Guard serving on the Texas-Mexico border region. (Texas Army National Guard video Produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 12:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910365
    VIRIN: 230329-Z-WV576-5962
    Filename: DOD_110079737
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: TX, US

    Women's History Month

    Texas Army National Guard
    Border Security
    Operation Lone Star
    texas border

