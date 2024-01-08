Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas National Guard Operation Lone Star Weekly Update

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Newly appointed Texas Border Czar, Mike Banks visits the Rio Grande Valley to speak with Texas National Guard Soldiers deployed in support of Operation Lone Star, February 2023. The Guardsmen from Alpha Company in Task Force East’s area of operation got to ask and answer questions regarding their mission and partnership with law enforcement.
    Engineers from Special Response Team 4, a combination of Soldiers from both Texas National Guard and Texas State Guard, begin the latest project to expand control of the El Paso border with Mexico, February 26, 2023. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 11:42
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 230301-Z-WV576-4949
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas National Guard Operation Lone Star Weekly Update, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Border Security
    brush operations
    Texas Army National Gaurd
