Newly appointed Texas Border Czar, Mike Banks visits the Rio Grande Valley to speak with Texas National Guard Soldiers deployed in support of Operation Lone Star, February 2023. The Guardsmen from Alpha Company in Task Force East’s area of operation got to ask and answer questions regarding their mission and partnership with law enforcement.
Engineers from Special Response Team 4, a combination of Soldiers from both Texas National Guard and Texas State Guard, begin the latest project to expand control of the El Paso border with Mexico, February 26, 2023. (Texas Army National Guard video by Operation Lone Star)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 11:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910357
|VIRIN:
|230301-Z-WV576-4949
|Filename:
|DOD_110079673
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas National Guard Operation Lone Star Weekly Update, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
