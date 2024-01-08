U.S. Air Force members participate in the Fire Combat Challenge at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 1, 2024. Not only did the competition build camaraderie among deployed Airmen, but it also demonstrated many of the different situations firefighters regularly respond to while supporting Air Force operations around the world. During the challenge, four-member teams competed in events firefighters regularly train for, including a ladder climb, tool carry, tire hits, charged hose line pull, dummy drag and team rescue carry. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 09:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910335
|VIRIN:
|240101-F-SV792-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110079551
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighter challenge at AB 201 to ring in new year, by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT