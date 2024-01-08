Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighter challenge at AB 201 to ring in new year

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    01.01.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force members participate in the Fire Combat Challenge at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 1, 2024. Not only did the competition build camaraderie among deployed Airmen, but it also demonstrated many of the different situations firefighters regularly respond to while supporting Air Force operations around the world. During the challenge, four-member teams competed in events firefighters regularly train for, including a ladder climb, tool carry, tire hits, charged hose line pull, dummy drag and team rescue carry. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE

    firefighter
    readiness
    Air Base 201
    Ready AF

