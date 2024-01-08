Firefighter challenge at AB 201 to ring in new year

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force members participate in the Fire Combat Challenge at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 1, 2024. Not only did the competition build camaraderie among deployed Airmen, but it also demonstrated many of the different situations firefighters regularly respond to while supporting Air Force operations around the world. During the challenge, four-member teams competed in events firefighters regularly train for, including a ladder climb, tool carry, tire hits, charged hose line pull, dummy drag and team rescue carry. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)