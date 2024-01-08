U.S. Army Pfc. Michael Twiggs with Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about why he joined the Army while at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 9, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Dan Yarnall)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 09:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910330
|VIRIN:
|240112-Z-MI513-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110079485
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why We Serve - Pfc. Michael Twiggs, by CPT Daniel Yarnall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT