    NAS Community Calendar 240115-240119

    ITALY

    01.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    AFN Sigonella

    The NAS Sigonella Community Calendar informs the local community about upcoming events in their area. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 04:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 910318
    VIRIN: 240111-N-HI500-1001
    Filename: DOD_110079354
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    This work, NAS Community Calendar 240115-240119, by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    FFSC
    Financial Wellness
    CREDO
    NASSIG

