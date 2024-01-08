Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McChord Library hosts story time

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The McChord Library helps ensure Airmen and families are ready for future deployments by providing extracurricular activities, such as story time, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023. Through fostering a sense of community and providing resources, the library contributes to the well-being of Team McChord while also acknowledging the unique challenges families may face due to relocations and deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 19:05
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

    Library, JBLM, USAF, Ready Airman and Families

