    Video Release: Coast Guard, partners host Nigerian delegates to showcase security at Port of Tampa Bay

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Sector St. Peterburg Facilities and Coast Guard Activities Europe personnel hosted Nigerian delegates to showcase security tactics implemented by the Coast Guard at Port of Tampa Bay, Jan, 11, 2024. The Nigerian delegation learned best practices and procedures run by the Coast Guard and its port partner, to implement at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 17:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910295
    VIRIN: 240111-G-CX249-1004
    Filename: DOD_110078809
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Video Release: Coast Guard, partners host Nigerian delegates to showcase security at Port of Tampa Bay, by PO3 Santiago Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Nigeria
    Pinellas County

