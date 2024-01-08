Video Release: Coast Guard, partners host Nigerian delegates to showcase security at Port of Tampa Bay

Coast Guard Sector St. Peterburg Facilities and Coast Guard Activities Europe personnel hosted Nigerian delegates to showcase security tactics implemented by the Coast Guard at Port of Tampa Bay, Jan, 11, 2024. The Nigerian delegation learned best practices and procedures run by the Coast Guard and its port partner, to implement at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 17:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910295
|VIRIN:
|240111-G-CX249-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110078809
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
