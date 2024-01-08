Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Equipping the Army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Video by Shawn Nesaw 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Connor Wagner explains how his work as a Logistics Management Specialist helps support the Army.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 14:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 910275
    VIRIN: 230818-A-BA022-1001
    Filename: DOD_110078423
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Army, by Shawn Nesaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    workforce
    PEO IEW&S

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT