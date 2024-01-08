Connor Wagner explains how his work as a Logistics Management Specialist helps support the Army.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 14:21
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|910275
|VIRIN:
|230818-A-BA022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110078423
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Equipping the Army, by Shawn Nesaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT