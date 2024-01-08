Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12 Initiatives;Patient Flow and Discharge

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Video by Quinton Lyons 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Dr. Felicia Pehrson, Director for Quality introduces the Patient Flow and Discharge Initiative, Jan 11, 2024.

    This initiative is part of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's 12 Initiatives designed to address a number of identified challenges.

    (DOD video by Quinton Lyons)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 14:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 910273
    VIRIN: 240111-D-HU234-1001
    Filename: DOD_110078416
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US

    WRB
    12 Initiatives

