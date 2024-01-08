Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill Reflects on MLK Jr. Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Do 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    6th Air Refueling Wing leadership and Airmen reflect and share their thoughts on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 9, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 14:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910270
    VIRIN: 240110-F-WT071-1001
    Filename: DOD_110078383
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill Reflects on MLK Jr. Day, by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MLK, 6ARW, 18AF, AMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT