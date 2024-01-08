Logician Soldiers move the Marne Division across Europe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, load and move an M1 Abrams tank from Rukla, Lithuania, to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team at Pabrade using the M1300 tractor and M1302 trailer enhanced heavy equipment transporter system, Jan. 10, 2024. Spc. Colin Byran, a motor transport operator assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, speaks about the transport mission of the M1 Abrams tank from Lithuania. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps.