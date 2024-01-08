Williamsport Levee Systems

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WILLIAMSPORT, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, held a press conference with Senator Bob Casey and Mayor Derek Slaughter to discuss collaboration with two levee systems in Williamsport, PA, Jan. 4, 2024. The Baltimore Districts collaboration with Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and Federal partners is stronger than ever. The Baltimore District engaged in crucial Flood Risk Management assessments, collaborating seamlessly with the Baltimore Districts city, state, and federal partners. Drainage structure repairs, relief well rehabilitation, and comprehensive risk assessments are underway to reduce the risk of flooding. (U.S. Army video by David J. Adams)

