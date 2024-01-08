Williamsport Levee Systems

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, held a press conference with Senator Bob Casey and Mayor Derek Slaughter to discuss collaboration with two levee systems in Williamsport, PA, Jan. 4, 2024. The Baltimore Districts collaboration with Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and Federal partners is stronger than ever. The Baltimore District engaged in crucial Flood Risk Management assessments, collaborating seamlessly with the Baltimore Districts city, state, and federal partners. Drainage structure repairs, relief well rehabilitation, and comprehensive risk assessments are underway to reduce the risk of flooding. (U.S. Army video by David J. Adams)