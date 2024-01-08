MLK Day Command Video

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    The Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service (MLK Day) is the only federal holiday that is also designated by Congress as a national day of service – a “day on, not a day off.” Participation in service activities has grown each year as more Americans are encouraged to provide meaningful change in our communities. Raise the standard, be the standard.

