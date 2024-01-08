The Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service (MLK Day) is the only federal holiday that is also designated by Congress as a national day of service – a “day on, not a day off.” Participation in service activities has grown each year as more Americans are encouraged to provide meaningful change in our communities. Raise the standard, be the standard.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 10:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|910241
|VIRIN:
|240109-D-DQ133-8008
|Filename:
|DOD_110077719
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MLK Day Command Video, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
