    Kaiserslautern Polizei Dog in Vehicle Safety PSA

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Kai Fauss and Yon Degen from the Kaiserslautern Polizei discuss the importance of securing your pet safely when in a vehicle.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 08:10
    Category: PSA
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

