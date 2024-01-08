Kai Fauss and Yon Degen from the Kaiserslautern Polizei discuss the importance of securing your pet safely when in a vehicle.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 08:10
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|910239
|VIRIN:
|240111-A-MP101-2693
|Filename:
|DOD_110077673
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kaiserslautern Polizei Dog in Vehicle Safety PSA, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
