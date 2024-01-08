Vehicle Dog Safety

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Kai Fauss and Yon Degen from the Kaiserslautern Polizei discuss how to secure your pet in a moving vehicle correctly.

    TAGS

    21st TSC
    USAEUR
    Polzei
    Dog Safety

