Kai Fauss and Yon Degen from the Kaiserslautern Polizei discuss how to secure your pet in a moving vehicle correctly.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 07:32
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|910238
|VIRIN:
|231110-A-MP101-6577
|Filename:
|DOD_110077643
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vehicle Dog Safety , by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
