    SSgt Daniel Thrower

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander OConnor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Air Force SSgt Daniel Thrower, trumpet player for the Band of the Pacific - Asia, recently composed a piece of music entitled ‘Rising Sun’ as a gift from the USAF to Japan. The nature of its personal composition has allowed the PACAF Band’s performances to have deeper, meaningful cultural exchanges with Japanese audience members.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 23:49
    Location: TOKYO, JP

