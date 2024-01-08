Air Force SSgt Daniel Thrower, trumpet player for the Band of the Pacific - Asia, recently composed a piece of music entitled ‘Rising Sun’ as a gift from the USAF to Japan. The nature of its personal composition has allowed the PACAF Band’s performances to have deeper, meaningful cultural exchanges with Japanese audience members.
