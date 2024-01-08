Introducing the Army's New Cold Weather All Terrain Vehicle

U.S. Soldiers with 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, train with the new Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) to evaluate its abilities and potential use in the Arctic at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Dec. 1-5, 2023. The CATV replaces the discontinued Small Unit Support Vehicle (SUSV), can operate as a mobile tactical operations command, and can move a squad-sized element through snow, mountains, and forests. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|12.07.2023
|01.11.2024 01:00
|Video Productions
|DONNELLY TRAINING AREA, AK, US
