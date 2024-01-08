Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Introducing the Army's New Cold Weather All Terrain Vehicle

    DONNELLY TRAINING AREA, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Video by Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, train with the new Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) to evaluate its abilities and potential use in the Arctic at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Dec. 1-5, 2023. The CATV replaces the discontinued Small Unit Support Vehicle (SUSV), can operate as a mobile tactical operations command, and can move a squad-sized element through snow, mountains, and forests. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 01:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: DONNELLY TRAINING AREA, AK, US

    This work, Introducing the Army's New Cold Weather All Terrain Vehicle, by SGT Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    11th Airborne Division
    DTA
    Arctic Angels
    CATV

