    11th Airborne Division Arctic Aloha B-Roll

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Video by Pfc. Brandon Vasquez 

    11th Airborne Division

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division “Arctic Angels,” conduct airborne operations at at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, and Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Arctic Aloha. Arctic Aloha is a joint Army and Air Force exercise designed to prepare the 11th Airborne Division’s paratroopers for decisive action operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brandon Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 01:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910217
    VIRIN: 231107-A-ED188-9499
    Filename: DOD_110077205
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division Arctic Aloha B-Roll, by PFC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    Alaska
    Hawaii
    11th Airborne Division
    Arctic Angels
    Arctic Aloha

