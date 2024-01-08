2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division “Arctic Angels,” conduct airborne operations at at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, and Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Arctic Aloha. Arctic Aloha is a joint Army and Air Force exercise designed to prepare the 11th Airborne Division’s paratroopers for decisive action operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brandon Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 01:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910215
|VIRIN:
|231107-A-ED188-6498
|Filename:
|DOD_110077178
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arctic Aloha highlights 11th Airborne Division Capabilities, by PFC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
