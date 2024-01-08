Service in New Orleans

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Schmid and Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    Are you considering PCS orders to, or a job with, Marine Forces Reserve or Marine Forces South?

    This video was created January 9, 2024, at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Louisiana, to help Marines, Sailors, government employees and their families envision what life could be like living and working in the Greater New Orleans area. Hear from career Marines who were stationed here discuss the city's culture, family lifestyle, safety, and professional growth opportunities. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Aaron Torrestemus, Cpl. Ryan Schmid)

    This video includes video clips from Marine Forces Reserve archive (copyright free, public domain): "Greater New Orleans: That Happens Here," 2022, Greater New Orleans, Inc.; and USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 21:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910214
    VIRIN: 240110-M-MO302-1001
    Filename: DOD_110077177
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US

    NOLA
    MARFORRES
    MARINE FORCES RESERVE
    MFR
    MFS

