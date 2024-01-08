Service in New Orleans

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Are you considering PCS orders to, or a job with, Marine Forces Reserve or Marine Forces South?



This video was created January 9, 2024, at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Louisiana, to help Marines, Sailors, government employees and their families envision what life could be like living and working in the Greater New Orleans area. Hear from career Marines who were stationed here discuss the city's culture, family lifestyle, safety, and professional growth opportunities. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Aaron Torrestemus, Cpl. Ryan Schmid)



This video includes video clips from Marine Forces Reserve archive (copyright free, public domain): "Greater New Orleans: That Happens Here," 2022, Greater New Orleans, Inc.; and USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock.