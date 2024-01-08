Legal mission video featuring Airmen from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing Judge Advocate office. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 15:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|910197
|VIRIN:
|231204-F-QO967-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110076847
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Legal Mission Video, by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT