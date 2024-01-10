On this edition of The Morning Show, we start off the new year with safety as our number one priority; we recognize the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday as a day on, not a day off, and we look at ways to help meet our new year’s resolutions goals.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 12:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|910194
|VIRIN:
|240110-A-IY796-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110076742
|Length:
|00:16:09
|Location:
|ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Morning Show 10 Jan 2024, by Ben Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Anniston Army Depot
Department of the Army
