    The Morning Show 10 Jan 2024

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Video by Ben Williams  

    Anniston Army Depot

    On this edition of The Morning Show, we start off the new year with safety as our number one priority; we recognize the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday as a day on, not a day off, and we look at ways to help meet our new year’s resolutions goals.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 12:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 910194
    VIRIN: 240110-A-IY796-1001
    Filename: DOD_110076742
    Length: 00:16:09
    Location: ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Anniston Army Depot

    Department of the Army

    TAGS

    Army Material Command
    Anniston Army Depot
    The Morning Show
    TACOM Life Cycle Management Command
    Anniston AL
    U.S. Army

