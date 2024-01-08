A public service announcement for this winter season around Marine Corps Base Quantico, created Jan. 10, 2024. This PSA serves as a reminder to stay informed about weather conditions, dress for the season, stock up on emergency supplies, home preparedness, remember your pets, and stay safe.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 10:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|910188
|VIRIN:
|240110-M-EI745-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110076586
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US
|Hometown:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US
This work, Quantico winter weather preparedness, by Shaehmus Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
