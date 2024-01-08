Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Quantico Winter Weather Preparedness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Video by Shaehmus Sawyer 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    A public service announcement for the upcoming winter weather season around Marine Corps Base Quantico, created Jan. 10, 2024. This PSA is a reminder to stay informed about weather conditions, dress for the season, supply for loss of power, home preparedness, to remember your pets, and stay safe during this winter season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 09:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 910181
    VIRIN: 240110-M-EI745-1001
    Filename: DOD_110076574
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quantico Winter Weather Preparedness, by Shaehmus Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Weather
    Snow
    preparedness
    Winter
    MCB Quantico

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT