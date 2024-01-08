A public service announcement for the upcoming winter weather season around Marine Corps Base Quantico, created Jan. 10, 2024. This PSA is a reminder to stay informed about weather conditions, dress for the season, supply for loss of power, home preparedness, to remember your pets, and stay safe during this winter season.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 09:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|910181
|VIRIN:
|240110-M-EI745-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110076574
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Quantico Winter Weather Preparedness, by Shaehmus Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
