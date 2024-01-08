U.S. Army Spc. Mason Hehr and Cpl. Noah Adkins, military working dog handlers with the 8th Military Police Detachment, give a presentation to students of a criminal justice class at Broome-Tioga Board of Cooperative Educational Services in Binghamton, New York on January 8, 2024. The presentation to the students was in support of the local recruiting station to show students the possibilities that are available in the United States Army and to show the capabilities of the MWDs that are in service. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 18:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910164
|VIRIN:
|240108-A-KT680-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110076055
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Military Police Detachment K9 Demonstration B-Roll – Jan. 08, 2024 , by SGT Josiah Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT