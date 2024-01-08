Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Military Police Detachment K9 Demonstration B-Roll – Jan. 08, 2024

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Mason Hehr and Cpl. Noah Adkins, military working dog handlers with the 8th Military Police Detachment, give a presentation to students of a criminal justice class at Broome-Tioga Board of Cooperative Educational Services in Binghamton, New York on January 8, 2024. The presentation to the students was in support of the local recruiting station to show students the possibilities that are available in the United States Army and to show the capabilities of the MWDs that are in service. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 18:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910164
    VIRIN: 240108-A-KT680-1002
    Filename: DOD_110076055
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Military Police Detachment K9 Demonstration B-Roll – Jan. 08, 2024 , by SGT Josiah Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    10th Mountain
    Fort Drum
    8th Military Police Detachment
    Military Working Dog (MWD)

