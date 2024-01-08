8th Military Police Detachment K9 Demonstration B-Roll – Jan. 08, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Mason Hehr and Cpl. Noah Adkins, military working dog handlers with the 8th Military Police Detachment, give a presentation to students of a criminal justice class at Broome-Tioga Board of Cooperative Educational Services in Binghamton, New York on January 8, 2024. The presentation to the students was in support of the local recruiting station to show students the possibilities that are available in the United States Army and to show the capabilities of the MWDs that are in service. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)