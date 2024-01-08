U.S. Army Maj. Travis Mueller, media operations officer with the Pennsylvania National Guard, executes 10 pull ups first thing in the morning at the Joint Force Headquarters public affairs office at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Jan. 9, 2023. Mueller does this to show his team how to start the day right with motivation and fitness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 13:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910122
|VIRIN:
|240109-Z-PS821-8348
|Filename:
|DOD_110075616
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Hometown:
|FARGO, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Office Morning Motivation, by 2LT Kate Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Public Affairs Officer
LEAVE A COMMENT