    Office Morning Motivation

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Travis Mueller, media operations officer with the Pennsylvania National Guard, executes 10 pull ups first thing in the morning at the Joint Force Headquarters public affairs office at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Jan. 9, 2023. Mueller does this to show his team how to start the day right with motivation and fitness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    Physical Fitness
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Readiness
    Public Affairs Officer

